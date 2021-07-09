PAYETTE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality seeks comment on a proposed plan to address elevated levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli) in the Payette River Subbasin.
The subbasin is located in southwest Idaho and encompasses nearly 600 square miles from the western side of the West Mountains to the outlet of the Payette River and confluence with the Snake River.
The Payette River is designated for several beneficial uses, including recreation in and on the water, drinking water supply, and aquatic life support.
Under the Clean Water Act, states are required to develop total maximum daily loads when state water quality standards are not achieved. To comply with these requirements, the department prepared the draft Payette River Subbasin Total Maximum Daily Load – Escherichia coli, which addresses primary and secondary contact recreation numeric criterion in three water bodies that act as tributaries to the Payette River.
In meeting primary and secondary contact recreation criterion, the maximum ensures that the Payette River is further protected for recreational uses within its tributaries and downstream.
The draft plan can be accessed on the department’s website, at its State Office (1410 N. Hilton Street), and at its Boise Regional Office (1445 N Orchard St).
Written comments will be accepted through Aug. 6, at 5 p.m. Mountain Time. Submit comments electronically at https://bit.ly/3hGF6E8 or by mail to:
Chase Cusack
Department of Environmental Quality
Boise Regional Office
1445 N Orchard St
Boise, ID 83706
