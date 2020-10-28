BOISE — Vibrant colors in the trees, cool crisp air, and trout, what more could you ask for? It may be hunting season, but that’s no reason to ignore fishing, and Idaho Fish and Game’s hatchery crews will continue stocking trout around the state as long as weather conditions allow.
Here’s a sampling of where trout are being stocked in November. To get more information about each location, see Fish and Game’s Fishing Planner
Southwest Region (Nampa)
Caldwell Rotary Pond – 1,350 Rainbow Trout. Located in a park-like setting, this pond offers lots of bank fishing and provides young anglers easy access to fish for rainbows, bluegills and bass. A dock is available so visitors of every mobility level can enjoy the fishing.
Eagle Island Park Pond – 450 Rainbow Trout. Located west of Eagle within Eagle Island State Park, this pond is easily accessible. The park offers many recreation options. State park rules and fees apply.
Esther Simplot Pond – 1,300 Rainbow Trout. Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters, and a playground.
Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond – 900 Rainbow Trout. Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting. This pond is one of more than seventy waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple and there are lots of fish to catch.
Legacy Park Pond – 350 Rainbow Trout. Also known as Mountain Home Pond, this great little fishing pond is located in the heart of Legacy Park.
Parkcenter Pond – 750 Rainbow Trout. Conveniently located near downtown Boise, the greenbelt and the BSU campus, this pond is a popular local fishing spot with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees.
Riverside Pond – 900 Rainbow Trout. A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, it’s tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.
Star City Pond West – 500 Rainbow Trout. This will be the second stocking event at this newly opened pond. Come check it out and cast a line!
Magic Valley Region
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond – 900 Rainbow Trout. These two ponds are a quick drive from Twin Falls. Both feature excellent access with regular trout stocking. Kids Pond is open to kids 12 and under and Filer Pond is open to anglers of any age.
