ONTARIO — For the fifth year, the Border Town Comic Con and Creator Con will showcase vendors, artists, games, cosplay, contests, speakers, panels and more at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
The convention will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 21 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.