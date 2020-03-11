ONTARIO — For the fifth year, the Border Town Comic Con and Creator Con will showcase vendors, artists, games, cosplay, contests, speakers, panels and more at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.

The convention will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 21 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 22.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/bordertowncomiccon/.

