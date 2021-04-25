BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education today asked Idaho’s college and university presidents to study their student fee structures with the intent of potentially making some fees optional.
“We want to understand how an optional student fee structure can be developed to the benefit of students and if so, what would it mean for the institutions financially and how such a program would be implemented,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said.
Student fees cover institution costs in three areas: facilities, technology, and student activities.
The presidents will focus on student activity fees, which can pay for everything from student clubs, to marching bands, and daycare support for students who have young children.
The presidents were also tasked with itemizing fees and developing a common naming convention for fees and making that information easily accessible to students and parents.
On a related note, the Board approved an amendment to Board policy that better defines student fees and provides clarity and transparency to how the Board sets tuition and fees at the four-year institutions.
The Board’s regular meeting continues tomorrow starting at 9:00 a.m. (MDT).
The public can watch the meeting, which will be carried via livestream on the State Board of Education’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3nnyFZ2
Here is a link to the meeting agenda: https://boardofed.idaho.gov/event/board-meeting-boise-12/
