PAYETTE COUNTY — With pandemic pressure pushing down on parents, Idaho health experts have seen how it has in creased tensions among families. They’ve also seen that children often bear the brunt of these tensions.
In response to alarming statistics coming out of the ongoing pandemic, St. Luke’s Health System held a news conference held over Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 25 to share findings and share available resources with parents and guardians.
Anita Kisseé, public relations manager for St. Luke’s, told those watching that one victim in Idaho over the week prior indicated the conference was necessary.
“Several weeks ago we wanted to have this conversation with you,” said Bowman. “Then this week it became very apparent that this conversation was needed more than ever, given there’s a [suspicious] child death this week.”
Where things stand
Kendra Bowman, St. Luke’s Children’s Pediatric Trauma medical director and surgeon, stated that her department has seen a “significant rise” in child abuse cases come in for treatment since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We’ve seen an increase in both the numbers of child abuse admissions and the severity of injuries in the past year,” said Bowman. “For example, we had five child deaths attributable to child abuse, including one this week. It’s rare in any year for us to see a death from child abuse,the only death we have on record from prior years is one in 2017, so this is unprecedented and alarming.”
According to Bowman, there were seven child abuse cases admitted in 2019. That number jumped to 19 in 2020, not including the five deaths.
“Disturbingly, the severity of injuries has increased significantly; We are seeing children with multiple injuries and life-threatening injuries.”
Bowman said injuries are measured with a scoring system, and for 2020 those injury scores “more than doubled” compared to 2019.
Matthew Cox, a pediatrician working with St. Luke’s Children at Risk Evaluation Services, vouched for Bowman by adding that he has observed increased in children coming in with neglect concerns including exposure to drugs and emotionally toxic situations.
“There’s a wide range of different child abuse and neglect we’re involved with,” said Cox. “We also see children on a daily basis in an outpatient clinic; Most typically it’s child sexual abuse, but in [our] program we see 1,800 children per year and even through the pandemic we’ve still been seeing the same number of children.”
Cox noted this is likely because of underreporting by children and caregivers, and school closures preventing teachers from discovering further cases.
“When you have a concern and there’s something that just isn’t right with the situation, whether it’s a community member seeing a child in their neighborhood with unexplained bruises or a teacher who on a Zoom classroom meeting is seeing a child that raises concerns, it’s our obligation to our children in our community to report when we’re suspicious and make that action,” Cox said. “If a child tells you something, listen to that child and believe what they’re telling you.”
Preventing and
reporting abuse
One of the ways Cox’s department encourages kids to speak up when they or their peers may be going through abuse is through its “Puppets for prevention” outreach program, “by teaching kids in their own school setting, in a child-friendly way using puppets, about the potential [signs of abuse]letting them know what they should do.”
The puppets program has been conducted virtually due to the pandemic, using video sharing platforms.
Allison Gauthier, pediatric emergency department director for St. Luke’s, testified about the impact the increased frequency of abuse-related injuries is having on her staff.
“”We’ve created additional support systems to surround the emergency department staff, and when we support each other and have our wellness meetings, the main recurring theme is, ‘How do we support our Idaho families , so we can prevent this even happening again?’”
Resources for
families
Leading the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention coalition of community stakeholders to try to understand why abuse happens is Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund.
“I think we all struggle to understand why any of this happens,” said Sherman. ”I think the main thing for us now is to take the kind of actions that move us upstream, that help us to think about what it is we need to do to keep this from happening again.”
The coalition is made up of the trust fund, St. Luke’s Children’s, the Blue Cross Idaho
Foundation, the Idaho Resilience Project, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Idaho Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Micron Foundation. It aims to raise awareness of resources for families to get needed help, with efforts including a public service announcement for Idaho’s HelpNow hotline, a toll-free number available seven days a week which says it does not diagnose, classify, label, or record data about people who call.
““Raising kids during COVID is tough and we know everyone needs help sometimes,” said Sherman in a news release about HelpNow. “We want parents to know they’re not alone and asking for help for their kids’ sake is a strength.”
When asked by the newspaper how the pandemic has affected foster care resources, Sherman said legislation is being pushed at the state and federal levels to extend foster care to children until they turn 21 years old.
“We hope that passes, [it] will give kids the opportunity to stay with their foster parents to an older age … So that kids who are going to college or other [places] still have a place they can land,” said Sherman. He said trainings are being conducted to help relatives of foster kids to be able to sep in and support these youths.
