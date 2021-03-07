PAYETTE COUNTY — Two months into the 2021 Legislative Session of the Idaho Legislature, dozens of last-minute bills are finding their way onto the docket. Topics addressed by the latest bills include water management and cloud seeding, homeowner’s associations, education expenses and communication with parents regarding student immunizations.
Following are examples of new legislation introduced since Feb. 26.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 266 by the Resources and Conservation Committee would limit liability involved in certain cloud seeding projects in the state, and would provide that no state or local permits would be required for such projects. Cloud seeding is a weather modification process, in which silver iodide particles are released into clouds by ground-based generators or aircraft to aid in the formation of ice crystals and create snow as a result.
“Cloud seeding has been done in various areas of Idaho for several years. This legislation states findings relating to cloud seeding in Idaho, defines cloud seeding and provides that the water resource board is responsible to authorize cloud seeding in Idaho and may participate in cloud seeding programs,” its statement of purpose reads.
The bill has been reported out of committee with a “do pass” recommendation, and filed for a second reading as of Thursday.
• With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing and the topic of mask mandates remaining a hot-button topic in Idaho, Rep. Karey Hanks, R-Anthony, has introduced House Bill 281 whose statement indicates it’s purpose is “to prohibit the state of Idaho, a political subdivision, or an officer of the state from mandating the usage of a face mask, face shield, or other face covering for the purpose of preventing or slowing the spread of a contagious or an infectious disease.”
The bill had its first reading Wednesday and was referred to the State Affairs Committee Thursday.
• Homeowners who have ever had issues dealing with a homeowner’s association may be interested in House Bill 287, which was introduced Thursday by Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee. The bill would combine state laws regarding such associations into a single chapter and title,and “provide for legislative intent to protect the rights of current and future property owners within a HOA,” according to its statement.
It was introduced for a first reading on Thursday.
• Depending on what expenses parents of children being taught at home during the pandemic incur, House Bill 293 introduced by Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, would offer some relief:
“If a school is unable to provide full-time, in-person instruction a parent has the option to withdraw their student to seek an alternative education solution,” its statement reads. “The parent or guardian will be provided with a pro-rated reimbursement payment for use on eligible education expenses to conduct the education of their student.”
The bill’s first reading was Thursday. Its fiscal note states it would not affect the general fund above the current public schools funding formula.
• For parents who doubt the safety or morality of vaccines, House Bill 298 would require school officials to notify parents and guardians of their right to exemptions from state vaccine requirements.
“Exemptions for preschool through grade twelve students exist in Idaho code 39-4802,” its statement reads. “With the addition of this legislation, any notifications to parents or guardians regarding vaccinations must include a verbal description of their right to exempt their child.”
The bill was introduced for a first reading Friday by the Education Committee.
• For those who celebrate Idaho Women’s Day, the State Affairs Committee aims to encourage the celebration’s continued recognition in Idaho through House Concurrent Resolution 13.
The resolution was introduced Thursday and would recognize March 14 as Idaho Women’s Day for 2021.
Senate
• For voters living in long-term care facilities, Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, has introduced Senate Bill 1167 to help them get their ballots in by designating three authorized sources of voting help.
“Absentee ballot assistance for those in long-term care facilities has long been overlooked in the secure voting process,” its statement reads.
The bill was introduced for a first reading Friday.
• Senate Bill 1169 aims to clarify authority entrusted to the Idaho Transportation Department to inspect vehicles and horse trailers at ports of entry, as required in Idaho Code 40-511.
Introduced Friday by Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, related signage replacement would cost $25,000.
Following are examples of bills signed into law by Gov. Brad Little since Feb. 26.
• House Bill 42 by the Business Committee adds provisions to the Idaho Patient Act to allow time extensions on certain extraordinary medical collection actions. It passed the House 70-0-0 on Feb. 1 and the Senate 32-0-3 before being signed into law on March 1.
• Senate Bill 1017 by the Health and Welfare Committee amends existing law to allow for certain synthetic drugs and controlled substances, mirroring the Drug Enforcement Administration’s scheduling and descheduling decisions for 2020. It passed the Senate 30-3-2 on Feb. 8 before passing the House more narrowly, 43-27-0. Little signed the bill on Feb. 26, with provisions taking effect July 1.
• Senate Bill 1036 by the Judiciary and Rules Committee would amend Idaho Code 66-404A regarding determining appropriateness of temporary guardians for persons with developmental disabilities. The bill would require hearings on these guardians to be held within 14 days of being requested, instead of within 10 days as they are now.
The bill passed the Senate 34-0-1 on Feb. 10 and the house 70-0-0 on Feb. 18. Little signed it on Feb. 26 to take effect July 1.
Bills from the 2021 Legislative Session can be tracked on the Idaho Legislature website at https://bit.ly/2O3ExJu.
