McCALL – Forest Supervisor Linda Jackson has terminated the Woodhead Fire Closure Order, effective Oct. 19. With the change in weather patterns and associated precipitation in the fire area, fire behavior is minimal and is no longer a threat to containment objectives. Fire suppression resources continue to work in the area and some smoke may still be visible.
Forest users entering the burned area are reminded that there are still hazards in the area, including fire-weakened trees, smoldering fire, and heavy equipment operating in and around the fire area. A burned landscape presents several safety hazards that either did not exist prior to the fire, or have been exacerbated by the effects of the fire. Those traveling or recreating in the burned area are reminded to be very aware of your surroundings and follow warming signs and directions from agency personnel. Hazards include unstable terrain, displaced wildlife, hazard trees, burned stump holes and root chambers, and the possibility of flash flooding and debris flows during periods of heavy rain. Travelers should exercise caution and patience while traveling on narrow roads in and around the burned area.
The Woodhead Fire, northwest of Cambridge, started on Sept. 9 and has burned on lands managed by the Payette National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Department of Lands, the Andrus Wildlife Management Area, and privately owned land. Suppression damage repair and burned area emergency response are in process.
Additional information about the termination of the closure order, traveling in the burned area, and rehab activities can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7163/.
