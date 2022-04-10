PAYETTE — What’s a great way educators can help students reach new heights? That’s the question that Payette Primary School’s staff will have one answer for, at least in the literal sense, this upcoming Community Serve Day.
Payette Primary will be the recipients of a brand new 10-foot by 20-foot climbing wall on April 30, as confirmed to the newspaper by Principal Kipp McKenzie in a March 29 email.
“We are receiving the climbing wall through donations by Payette County Recreation department … and private donations from Shelly McGehee, and Julie Harrison,” wrote McKenzie.
He said his staff expects the wall to bring positive community response and that they hope the community will get to enjoy it as well.
“It includes the proper safety mats and meets safety requirements from the State of Idaho inspectors,” added McKenzie. “The climbing wall meets mission for the school, which is to educate the who child, including physical education and fitness.”
Originally on the list of projects to be partially funded by Better Together, Inc., the organization in charge of Serve Day, Coordinator Evelyn Dame told the newspaper in an April 1 phone interview that the project was no longer under consideration. However, in a subsequent email the same day, McKenzie confirmed that the wall would still be coming this year.
“It was approved by the [Payette School District Board of Trustees] and ordered.”
The Payette Education Foundation also contributed funds for the wall, according to minutes from the board’s regular meeting on March 14.
