Cleaning up as flood waters recede

First responders tackling flash flooding and a crash along Highway 52 on May 20.

 Payette County Sheriff’s Office

PAYETTE — Emergency personnel in Payette County spent most of May 20 diverting traffic on Highway 52 near Killebrew Road and Blacks Bridge Road around an area of flash flooding and the scene of a vehicle collision as the Idaho Transportation Department worked to clear the accident and drain floodwaters. According to a news release from Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech, response to both incidents happened at about 8:54 a.m. Wednesday, and continued until 4 p.m. 

“The cause of the flooding is suspected from an irrigation system on the top of the nearby bluff,” said Creech in an email May 22. “The floodwater was diverted into a borrow pit, and the mud and debris were removed from Hwy 52.”

No damage was reported to the Payette County Office of Emergency Management, according to Creech.

“We have made a GIS based dashboard available to the public to monitor flooding and other hazards in our county. This is available on the Payette County Website.”

Creech said there was nothing to indicate any danger to Payette residents, according to current data.

“We are currently watching the river levels and river level forecasts. At this time there is no forecasted flooding from the Payette or Snake River.”

