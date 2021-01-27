BOISE — Access to the internet can be a challenge in Idaho, especially in the state’s rural areas. That’s why, with online learning continuing in many districts until the end of the current school year, Idaho Public Television is continuing to bring the classroom into viewers’ homes with free broadcasts of Classroom Idaho: Learn@Home on our CREATE Channel.
Last spring when schools across the state shut down and moved to distance learning, IdahoPTV knew there were thousands of parents and students without internet access and/or devices with which to access high-quality instruction. In response to that need, we launched Classroom Idaho, a free broadcast service that allows students to receive over-the-air instruction each weekday from certified Idaho teachers. Each lesson is aligned to Idaho content standards.
The Classroom Idaho broadcasts will continue for a spring 2021 session (Feb. 1-May 21 with a pause from March 22-26 for spring break).
Lessons for students in grades K-6 will broadcast each weekday on our CREATE Channel (one of our five free broadcast channels) at the times listed below. Late afternoon hours will be a mix of English Language Learning (ELL) programs for all ages and PBS At-Home Learning programs for grades 7-12.
Classroom Idaho: Learn@Home Schedule
Spring Session 2021 (Feb. 1-May 21)
Grades K-6 Monday-Friday
8 a.m. – Kindergarten
9 a.m. – First Grade
10 a.m. – Second Grade
11 a.m. – Third Grade
Noon – Fourth Grade
1 p.m. – Fifth Grade
2 p.m. – Sixth Grade
ELL and PBS At-Home Learning (Monday and Friday)
3 p.m. – ELL for all ages
4-6 p.m. – PBS At-Home Learning for grades 7-12
PBS At-Home Learning (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)
3-6 p.m. – PBS At-Home Learning for grades 7-12
Classroom Idaho spring session 2021 is available for free across the entire state via an over-the-air antenna. Additionally, many cable providers carry the CREATE Channel in areas around the state. Check with your local cable provider for availability.
Idaho Public Television General Manager Ron Pisaneschi shared the station’s enthusiasm for the project. “We are pleased to partner with the Boise School District, Jannus, and the Idaho State Board of Education to use the power of public television to deliver these lessons to students and families in homes throughout Idaho. PBS has always been America’s largest classroom, but now we are bringing Idaho’s teachers and their lessons directly into students’ homes.”
Classroom Idaho: Learn@Home is a partnership of Idaho Public Television and the Boise School District, the English Language Center and the Idaho Office for Refugees (projects of Jannus), and the Idaho State Board of Education.
About Idaho Public Television
An entity of the Idaho State Board of Education, Idaho Public Television is a statewide multimedia broadcast network with transmitters and translator stations that deliver programs to more than 99 percent of Idaho households, and is among the most-watched PBS affiliate networks per capita in the United States.
The mission of Idaho Public Television is to “harness the power of public media to encourage lifelong learning, connect our communities, and enrich the lives of all Idahoans. We tell Idaho’s stories.”
