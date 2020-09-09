Access to the internet is difficult in Idaho and that’s why, with COVID and online learning, IdahoPTV is bringing the classroom into viewers’ homes with Classroom Idaho: Learn@Home.
Last spring when schools across the state shut down and moved to distance learning, IdahoPTV knew there were thousands of parents and students without internet access and/or devices to access high quality instruction. In response to that need, we launched Classroom Idaho, a free over-the-air broadcast service that connects students with certified Idaho teachers.
Classroom Idaho fall 2020 is available for FREE across the entire state via over-the-air antenna. Fall school sessions will air on IdahoPTV’s CREATE Channel. Additionally, many cable providers broadcast the CREATE Channel in area’s around Idaho.
Lessons are taught by certified Gem State teachers, and are aligned to Idaho content standards. Hourlong K-6 modules will air Monday through Friday, beginning at 8 a.m., Sept. 14 through Dec. 18.*
Hourlong English language courses (ELL) will air on Mondays and repeat on Fridays at 3 p.m., Sept. 14 through Dec. 18.* These courses will be for both children and adults.
College and career readiness sessions will be offered on Mondays and repeated on Fridays at 4 p.m. These courses will be taught by academic advisors and help prepare students and parents for college and career. *
*There will not be classes during Thanksgiving week.
During the 14-week fall session, K-6 students will be given standards-aligned direct instruction from a certified Idaho teacher. Students in grades 7-12 can tune in directly after Classroom Idaho for quality PBS programming; secondary teachers can find links to corresponding teaching resources on our website at idahoptv.org/classroomidaho.
IdahoPTV’s over-the-air broadcast channels are free to receive. All you need is an antenna. Our signal is available to over 99 percent of the households in Idaho. For information on where to find our CREATE Channel and other free channels in your area, or how to re-scan to find our channels, visit our website.
Our full channel lineup is also available on many major cable outlets around the state. Check with your local cable provider.
Idaho Public Television General Manager Ron Pisaneschi shared the station’s enthusiasm for the project, noting that “We are pleased to partner with the Boise School District, Jannus, Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the State Board of Education to use the power of public television to deliver these lessons to students and families in homes throughout Idaho. PBS has always been America’s largest classroom, but now we are bringing Idaho’s teachers and their lessons directly into students’ homes.”
Classroom Idaho is a partnership of Idaho Public Television and Boise School District, the English Language Center and the Idaho Office for Refugees (projects of Jannus), Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the State Board of Education.
