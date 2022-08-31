PAYETTE — At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Aug. 15, Mayor Craig Jensen introduced his “Civility Policy,” which he said would be read at the top of each of the council’s regular meetings.
Jensen said he devised the policy upon taking office in January and has read the policy aloud in several official meetings., However, he is now adding this to city council meetings as a means of holding himself and other participants responsible for their conduct.
Following is the text of the policy, as read by Jensen.
“The city of Payette pledges to practice and promote civility within the governing body. The elected officials of the city of Payette enact this policy to build a stronger, more prosperous community by advocating for civil engagement, respecting others and their viewpoints and finding solutions for the betterment of the city of Payette.
“This policy ensures all communication, both spoken or written, to be open, honest and transparent, as this is vital for cultivating trust and relationships between government officials and the citizens of the city of Payette.
“This policy assures mutual respect, to achieve municipal goals, recognizing that patience, tolerance and civility are imperative to success, not only by our government officials but also by our citizens of the city of Payette.
In an email to the newspaper on Monday, Jensen said the policy came about as he was preparing for office.
“After I first was elected Mayor, I told the city councilors that it is mandatory to respect all other city councilors as well as all of our citizens during city council meetings and public hearings. That means no swearing, no over-talking when someone else is speaking whether it be a city councilor or a citizen or ridiculing remarks whether you agree or not with them,” said Jensen. “Then I went to a seminar that had a civilities pledge from a city in Idaho that they read before every public meeting. I modified it to fit our needs for our public meetings in Payette and decided to read it before each meeting. It seems to set the tone that respect will be granted for and toward city councilors as well as the citizens of Payette during all of our publicly held meetings.
As this was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, no action was taken by the council on the implementation of the policy.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
