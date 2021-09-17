PAYETTE — The way a particular law is worded can cause potential issues for city officials, as the Payette City Council found earlier this year. In response to a discrepancy between the city’s short plat rules and Idaho Code as it relates to dividing lands being developed, as stated by city officials, Ordinance 1496 appeared on the agenda for the council’s Sept. 7 regular meeting.
The ordinance changes references from the use of “short plat” from Payette Municipal Code 16.26.010, replacing it with “lot split”. It reads, in part, “No lot split shall create more than three (3) new parcels … No property involved in a lot split shall be involved in a subsequent lot split for a period of five (5) years from the recording date of the previous record of survey for a lot split or short plat.”
It also prohibits a new public or private street dedication from being involved, including street widening.
“No new public utility main lines shall be extended. Water and Sewer services must be readily available to the property. Each lot will be required to hook-up to city water and sewer before a certificate of occupancy will be issued for any structure on that lot.”
The ordinance also strikes a line in code which required demolition of structures not in compliance with municipal codes on setbacks. However, a line was added requiring installation of curbs, gutters and storm drainage facilities if installed on adjoining parcels or sign an agreement signed by city officials prior to a split.
“If curb and gutter are not present on adjoining parcels, the applicant shall deposit the present cost of these improvements with the City. The City shall hold these funds in escrow and apply the funds toward the improvements when installed in the future.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez moved to pass this ordinance, seconded by Councilor Ray Wickersham. The vote to approve was 5-0 in favor.
Mayor Jeff Williams abstained from commenting on the ordinance, due to a conflict of interest. Williams is a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Classic Properties in Payette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.