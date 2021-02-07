ONTARIO
The Ontario City Council voted to table the agenda item “committee appointments to city boards” due to Mayor Riley Hill not being in attendance at the regularly scheduled study session on Thursday night.
The standard procedure for selecting committee appointments, it was pointed out by Council President Freddy Rodriguez, is for the mayor to make the selection and the council can either approve or decline the proposed appointment.
“How is that going to work tonight?” asked Rodriguez of Ontario City Manager Adam Brown.
Brown confirmed that “these are mayoral appointments with city council support” and had not considered how to address it until that night.
“It probably would be appropriate to table it until the 16th,” stated Brown.
He went on to say that the only one of the appointments that does not fall under the category of mayoral appointment is the diversity advisory committee.
Rodriguez said he agreed with tabling the appointment until the mayor returned.
The Council voted unanimously to table the topic until the next meeting.
