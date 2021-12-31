City signs agreement for rural fire services

The Payette Fire Station is seen in this February 2017 photo. The Payette City Council voted to sign an agreement between the city and the Payette Rural Fire Department to provide needed coverage, effective Jan. 1.
PAYETTE — Ensuring the availability of fire resources during the next dry season was on the minds of the Payette City Council during its regular meeting on Dec. 20. At this meeting, the council approved an agreement for provision of fire services, between the city of Payette and the Payette Rural Fire Department.
As the agreement states in the meeting agenda, It allows the department to continue leasing space at the Payette Fire Station “for the purpose of providing for fire protection services and assistance in firefighting outside the city limits of the City of Payette.”
“We’ve talked about this for a number of years,” said Mayor Jeff Williams. “It’s tough getting volunteers, so we have more full-time people, we have times that there’s city employees that need to go out to the rural area and [perform] fire duties. And there’s been some issues that we didn’t have coverage.”
Payette Fire Chief Steve Castenada said he has worked with the Payette Rural Fire Board and their respective legal counsel to iron out this agreement, as late as the Saturday prior to the City Council meeting.
“They all thought it looked good,” said Castenada. “As long as everybody understands that this will start Jan. 1, which means … This will affect my budget. But it will give us a good window next budget to what this has cost us, so we’ll be able to slide it in next year.”
The agreement states that the city will provide services normally associated with the city fire department. Following are examples cited in the agreement.
• Fire Suppression
• Hazardous materials incident response
• Technical rescue
• Vehicle and equipment preventative maintenance
• Personnel to perform services
It stipulates that the city fire chief is in charge of administering services to the rural department. The rural department and the city department are each responsible for providing liability and comprehensive insurance coverage for their own equipment, with a minimum of $1 million liability coverage per incident and a $2 million aggregate.
The rural department agrees to pay the city $50,000 per year for the duration of the contract, to be paid in two halves, one each February and August.
Councilor Daniel Lopez moved to approve signing the agreement, seconded by Councilor Ray Wickersham. The motion carried unanimously, 6-0.
The agreement is valid “indefinitely” unless either party votes to end it. Castenada indicated it may be necessary to reopen the fiscal year 2022 budget to account for this agreement.
