PAYETTE — While work remains to be done to put the Payette city government in a position to whether life’s storms, Certified Public Accountant Kurt Folke of Quest CPAs told the Payette City Council at its Dec. 19 regular meeting they are on their way. He observed that city officials continue to work to reverse years of governmental cash reserves deterioration experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January 2019, Folke warned the council, “It started to in fiscal year ’17, and in fiscal year ’18 they’ve kind of continued to [deteriorate] — not all of the funds, but some of the funds — and so they really need your immediate attention, to make sure that we don’t get in a bad position in the near future.” So did officials listen?
“About two years ago, the city really took action to start rebuilding those reserves,” said Folke in his remarks on the audit. “We really started seeing that change last year. Some of the funds started recovering, some were just kind of flat-lining. But the great news is ... pretty much all the funds are recovering. All of them are in the black and positive this year.”
Folke’s audit focused on the city’s fiscal year 2022 statements ended Sept. 30. Following are examples of data from the latest audit.
Total assets and deferred outflows of resources
• Governmental activities: $13,747,060
• Business-type activities: $15,857,172
• Total primary government: $28,449,793
Total liabilities
• Governmental activities: $3,970,905
• Business-type activities: $1,386,924
• Total primary government: $5,357,829
Total liabilities and deferred inflows of
resources
• Governmental activities: $3,977,756
• Business-type activities: $1,389,023
• Total primary government: $5,366,779
Net position
• Governmental activities: $9,769,304
• Business-type activities: $14,468,149
• Total primary government: $24,237,453
Total assets
• General Fund: $1,136,835
• Streets & Parks Fund: $926,266
• Debt Service Fund: $74,501
• Capital Improvements Fund: $1,694,585
Total liabilities
• General Fund: $0
• Streets & Parks Fund: $2,679
• Debt Service Fund: $0
• Capital Improvements Fund: $1,422,500
Total deferred inflows of resources
• General Fund: $60,610
• Streets & Parks Fund: $34,795
• Debt Service Fund: $2,443
• Capital Improvements Fund: $1,055
Total revenues
• General Fund: $2,658,502
• Streets & Parks Fund: $1,485,780
• Debt Service Fund: $63,588
• Capital Improvements Fund: $280,416
Total expenditures
• General Fund: $2,720,928
• Streets & Parks Fund: $1,034,244
• Debt Service Fund: $61,699
• Capital Improvements Fund: $239,547
Total Governmental Fund Balances: $2,998,567
Net Position of Governmental Activities: $9,769,304
Folke reported that there were no major findings this fiscal year.
Regarding the city’s cash reserves, Folke noted that the city has a five-month operating reserve built up. He recommends that cities maintain such reserves to cover 6-12 months.
“It’s slowly being brought back up ... Not quite there yet, but close.”
Folke expressed gratitude to city officials for their cooperation in preparing statements for this audit.
“[It was] a really good audit; exciting numbers to see.”
