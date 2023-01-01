PAYETTE — While work remains to be done to put the Payette city government in a position to whether life’s storms, Certified Public Accountant Kurt Folke of Quest CPAs told the Payette City Council at its Dec. 19 regular meeting they are on their way. He observed that city officials continue to work to reverse years of governmental cash reserves deterioration experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2019, Folke warned the council, “It started to in fiscal year ’17, and in fiscal year ’18 they’ve kind of continued to [deteriorate] — not all of the funds, but some of the funds — and so they really need your immediate attention, to make sure that we don’t get in a bad position in the near future.” So did officials listen?



