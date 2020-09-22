PAYETTE — With appropriations approved for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, officials at Payette City Hall are turning their attention to an issue which affects its Street Department. During their regular meeting on Sept. 21, the Payette City Council addressed what officials say is the wrong rate received under a special levy the city gets from Payette County.
In a letter to Payette County Commissioners on Sept. 17, City Clerk Mary Cordova addressed the error:
“It has come to our attention that there is an error on Payette County’s L-1 as submitted to the State Tax Commission,” wrote Cordova. “The levy rates under Roads & Highways, Payette County Road, [Idaho Code] 40-801A and 40-801B have been switched, resulting in a significant loss of revenue to the citizens of Payette.”
According to Idaho Code, a tax of .2% of properties’ market value is levied for assessment purposes for construction and maintenance of highways and bridges under section ‘A.’ If properties levied are within city limits, 50% of the funds from this levy go to that city. A special levy of .084% is assessed in Payette for bridge maintenance and construction, matching state and federal highway funds, secondary highway construction, secondary highway maintenance and improvements, and maintenance during an emergency, under section ‘B.’
Cordova noted that in the L-1 Certificate of county levies for Payette County for 2019, the county had underpaid the city by over $43,000 by using the section ‘A’ rate instead of section ‘B.’.
“As of today’s date, the City of Payette has received $12,444.63 which is correct using the 40-801(1)(b) special projects levy rate,” wrote Cordova in the letter. “We should have received approximately $55,700 if the correct levy rate had been used.”
In her letter, Cordova noted that this mistake happened last year, too.
“[The 2018-19 error] was caught by the State Tax Commission prior to certifying the L-1 [certification form] for the County,” wrote Cordova in a Sept. 21 email.
During the Council meeting, Cordova clarified that the county needs to pay up, even if time has passed since they collected the money.
“That’s money collected by the county for the citizens of Payette, so it’s due to us,” said Cordova. “They are sharing 50% with us, and it’s the higher amount they’re supposed to be sharing with us.”
“There ought to be an easy resolution there,” said Councilor Mike Kee during Monday’s meeting.
City officials aim to see this issue resolved before the end of the fiscal year, on Sept. 30, with Cordova adding in her letter, “we would hate to see Payette County Road and Bridge have to take this unplanned expense out of their FY21 budget.”
A request for comment was unreturned by County Commissioners before press time.
