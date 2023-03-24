PAYETTE — As winter has kept most golfers from putting away at Scotch Pines Golf Course, its board of directors is turning to soliciting sponsors to keep its finances in the black during the off-seasons. Course representative Al Pollock spoke to the Payette City Council during its regular meeting Monday night to discuss the possibility of having the city sponsor a hole or two.

“I’m going to gather hole sponsors to start improving the cart path on the golf course,” said Pollock. “I’m asking for a $300 [sponsorship] which will get you a sign on one of the holes.”



