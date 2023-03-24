PAYETTE — As winter has kept most golfers from putting away at Scotch Pines Golf Course, its board of directors is turning to soliciting sponsors to keep its finances in the black during the off-seasons. Course representative Al Pollock spoke to the Payette City Council during its regular meeting Monday night to discuss the possibility of having the city sponsor a hole or two.
“I’m going to gather hole sponsors to start improving the cart path on the golf course,” said Pollock. “I’m asking for a $300 [sponsorship] which will get you a sign on one of the holes.”
Pollock said the sponsorship is an annual one, which the city can renew at its discretion. He noted that the course is presently seeing some financial difficulty, as the winter weather kept golfers away from November until this week.
The course also features a golf shop, an eatery and a bar.
“It’s struggling,” Pollock said.
When asked why the course is struggling by Councilor Bobbie Black, Pollock explained that he has essentially paid the few staff they have to keep from having to rehire them in the spring.
“Winter’s not good for us,” he said. “Our membership is down a little bit. We’re hoping when the weather gets better and we start improving things out there” that memberships increase again.
Pollock said the course’s board of directors is making small investments, such as a grinder to sharpen reels such as those brought their way by other courses’ operators — which those operators pay for — and two new lawnmowers.
Mayor Craig Jensen opted to put some of his own money into the prospect; He will be sponsoring hole one.
“The golf course doesn’t come to us for a lot,” he said.
According to City Treasurer Mary Cordova, the city’s Economic Development Fund has a balance of $23,000 as of March 20.
Councilor Daniel Lopez added that he felt the course should be offered what the city has available to offer it. However, Councilor Ray Wickersham countered that he didn’t feel the city should subsidize it directly.
“I look at this as advertising … not the city subsidizing the golf course,” said Wickersham. “The golf course should stand on its own, and always has. But I don’t mind advertising.”
“In this case, it is economic development to have a golf course that brings people to our town,” Lopez replied.
To that effect, Pollock requested further assistance from the city, in the form of having city crews do work on the parking lot while course officials buy the needed materials.
“Whatever you can do to help us in kind would be huge,” he said.
Councilor Lori Steiniker made a motion to sponsor two holes with economic development funds, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 5-1, with Councilor Mike Kee voting against the sponsorship.
The city will be sponsoring holes 9 and 18. Jensen offered to sponsor hole number 1.
“It’s in case somebody doesn’t finish their 18,” Jensen joked.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.