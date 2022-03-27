PAYETTE COUNTY — If you’re working on sprucing up your yard, city officials across Payette County remind residents that while burning off weeds is acceptable … burning trash is not. Danielle Painter, New Plymouth city clerk, first sent out notification to her city’s citizens on Wednesday, reminding them that City Code 7-5 prohibits burning of trash within city limits, especially items which “emit toxic contaminants, large volumes of smoke, particulates or odors. The rule has been on the city’s books since 1971
“I was asked by a city council member to remind people not to burn trash [through a notification] on our website,” wrote Painter in an email to the newspaper the same day.
New Plymouth is not alone in its rules against burning trash in the open. Fruitland City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy confirmed in an email to the newspaper that her city has its own rules on the matter.
“In city limits, burning of paper, wood and dry vegetation is allowed during burning hours,” wrote Pearcy. “Burning of trash is prohibited.”
In fact, Fruitland City Code 4-2-2 only permits paper, wood and dry vegetation to be burned, and only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. during the summer, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. the rest of the year.
In Payette, City Treasurer Mary Cordova confirmed in a separate email that trash cannot be burned in Payette either, and that the city complies with Idaho Department of Environmental Quality regulations. Under Payette Municipal Code 8.28.050, material that is openly burned by citizens “shall not include rubbish, garbage, recyclable items, trash, any material made of or coated with rubber, plastic, leather or petroleum based materials, and shall not contain any flammable or combustible liquids.”
Payette’s rules were most recently amended in 2016, through Ordinance 1408.
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech further reminds citizens that the Department of Environmental Quality prohibits trash from food prep, plastics, dead animals or animal waste, car parts, construction material including asphalt, tar or petroleum materials, and trade waste from being openly burned. For permitted burns, he reminds citizens to call Payette County Dispatch at (208) 642-6006 extension 0 before burning.
“We will record their name, address, and phone number for the controlled burn,” wrote Creech in a separate email. “We often get phone calls about fires, and if a controlled burn has been called in, we will call the citizen first to verify that the fire is still controlled before sending the fire department.”
City codes on open burning of trash can be found on your city’s website.
Fruitland: https://bit.ly/3wwcoPb
New Plymouth: https://bit.ly/36r5RKV
Payette: https://bit.ly/37VxEDQ
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.