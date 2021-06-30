FRUITLAND — While city officials have expressed they have had good luck hiring and retaining quality staff, Fruitland City Councilor Kari Peterson has raised concerns about the future. After attending a recent Idaho Counties Risk Management Program training, she is now turning her attention to developing job descriptions for positions throughout the city’s ranks.
Peterson brought the matter up for discussion during the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, aiming to establish descriptions for each city position. The council discussed this matter previously, she said.
“Jim [McNall, risk management specialist] was talking about if we don’t have job descriptions on file for the different positions here in our city, then it can open us up to different legal problems and things like that,” said Peterson. “Some of them are obviously going to be easier than others, because the state’s already set out what they are.”
Peterson said having such descriptions can also help city officials at budget time, as such would provide a means of measuring how well each employee is performing when considering pay increases for them.
“It’d be nice to see the actual job description, to see if they’re going above and beyond what their actual job descriptions are,” she said.
City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy added that disciplining employees becomes complicated without a job description on file.
Peterson said the city’s present rates of population and business growth also warrant having descriptions.
“We’ve been really lucky so far; We’ve had incredible employees, but as we’re growing and we have some changeover happening, it would be best to have these on file before … we have a troublesome employee.”
Several department heads present said, however, that developing such descriptions is often redundant and even potentially detrimental, in some cases.
“I’ve [had to] discipline and terminate many employees in the past, successfully,” said Police Chief J.D. Huff. “We based that on personnel policy and … our personnel manual. From that standpoint, I worry a little bit about locking these descriptions in. We wear so many hats here in the city of Fruitland. Through our loyalty to the city, we’re constantly going above and beyond, and doing other people’s jobs.”
According to Huff, a printed list of the tasks his staff handles could span the length of the hallway inside Fruitland City Hall, and then some. He said his concern is having an employee refuse a task if it doesn’t appear in their job description.
“I think we need to evaluate that a little bit. I mean, I’ve got job descriptions, after the last time we discussed this,” Huff added. “I know what to expect, and so do my people. And they’re held [accountable] by the code of ethics, the department policy through the Idaho policing policy manual, and that makes it pretty darn easy when people aren’t toeing the line to handle that stuff.”
He added that he was curious what kind of liability McNall was referring to.
Rick Funk, Ambulance Director, echoed Huff’s sentiment.
“All of our standards are set by Idaho [Emergency Medical Services] Bureau,” and several other regulatory bodies, Funk said. “It’s pretty cut and dry for us.”
Funk adds paramedics are already apprised of on-the-job expectations before they are even released from field training.
Public Works Director and Fire Chief Jerry Campbell is no stranger to wearing many hats. He noted that his employees’ tasks change by the minute.
“It’s at the request or a whim of a citizen, another department head, a staff member or whatever … It’s widespread and we’ve bounced from many things throughout the day,” said Campbell. “Once you put a document together, you would have to constantly be revising that and updating … Two years down the road, or six months down the road, it would be an invalid piece of paper. The city changes monthly and grows monthly.”
Campbell noted officials would have to devote time to updating said descriptions.
City Administrator Rick Watkins noted that the city’s current personnel manual stems from an Idaho Counties Risk Management Program model.
“You’re talking about vague? This is the worst personnel manual we’ve ever had, as far as I’m concerned,” said Watkins.
Peterson clarified that she is focused mainly on establishing a minimum standard for employees, so they know what is at least expected of them.
“If they don’t know exactly what their base is, how do they go above and beyond if they don’t even know what the minimum expectations?” she said, adding that she aims to stay ahead of city needs.
Campbell countered that when he hires employees, most employees already know to expect tasks to evolve constantly when they receive a job offer.
Pearcy also noted the risk management program just apprised her of a new online coaching program, where city officials can learn how to address personnel issues before they get to the point of requiring assertive discipline action.
Watkins noted that the risk management program apprised him this year of the potential for insurance deductibles to triple if city officials don’t review discipline procedures with them.
Peterson asked department heads to review job descriptions and city manuals, and bring concerns they have to her attention. She said she will consult with City Attorney Stephanie Bonney about what will be required as such descriptions are developed.
