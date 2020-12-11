FRUITLAND — Following a tip from a concerned resident regarding an update to the City of Fruitland’s utility billing policy for renters in the city and what this updates means for them.
The newspaper reached out to Fruitland City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy via email on Thursday morning to find out what the details of the new policy are and to clarify any details about what the changes might entail.
“In the past, the City had allowed renters to put water/sewer bills in their names with a security deposit. Over the years this has created a financial liability to the other rate payers in the City as it is difficult to collect on the renter’s accounts when they move out of the City. The Council made the decision to no longer allow renters to open new water/sewer accounts and beginning December 31, the City will terminate all rental accounts and the owners of the properties will be responsible for the bill. This will protect the rate payers as the City will have additional legal avenues in collecting on past due water/sewer bills,” wrote Pearcy.
