PAYETTE — Just as it has done in previous years, the Payette City Council is giving back to those developers who have built up property in the city in 2020 by not charging them an impact fee again this year. At its regular meeting on Dec. 21, the council reviewed Ordinance 1486 which amends Payette City Code Section 17.80.001 and establishes a one-year period during which development impact fees are suspended.
The ordinance also establishes a study of the city’s capital improvement plan and the impact fee ordinance. The suspension extends to all building permit applications received prior to January 1, 2016 for which fees have not yet been collected, and begins Jan. 1.
“Several years ago we spent quite a bit of money doing an impact fee study,” said Mayor Jeff Williams. “We then put a moratorium on it and we keep kicking it down the road because we would lose all of that study that we did in previous years. We’d have to totally start over.”
Williams expressed that he doesn’t anticipate such fees will be collected for the foreseeable future in the city, unless significant growth occurs. Fees collected would otherwise go to the city parks, police and fire departments, according to Williams.
The fee has been suspended for at least four years, and the fees foregone by doing so are approximately $700-$800 per building permit according to Williams.Councilor Daniel Lopez made the motion to pass the ordinance, with Councilor Ray Wickersham seconding. A voice vote to approve was unanimous.
Such fees would again become due and collected if a new suspension is not enacted prior to Jan. 1, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.