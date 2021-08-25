FRUITLAND — How much foot traffic does the Fruitland City Hall building see, you might be wondering? With recent police activity associated with the ongoing search for five-year-old Michael Joseph “Monkey” Vaughan, a lot, according to city officials.
The Fruitland City Council reviewed an estimate for carpet and tile cleaning and sealing service from All American Floor Care to perform the work. The estimate came in at $3,786, which includes cleaning in the police department as well as the main city hall.
“Clearly you can see we need it after all this activity we’ve had recently,” said City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy. “We’ve never had it done before.”
She expressed that she would like to see the work completed before the new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.
As explained by Pearcy, the floors are stained to the point of needing professional cleaning. The money for such, however, is not included in the current budget.
“We’ll have to take it out of capital projects since we didn’t have it budgeted, but we have $173,000,” she said.
Pearcy also noted that even though not included in the estimate provided by All-American, chairs in the council chamber also need cleaning per outgoing city administrator Rick Watkins. The council discussed how much cost leeway to provide for such to be cleaned.
New City Administrator Stuart Grimes suggested adding at least $500 to cover upholstery cleaning for the council chambers.
“If you’re going to do the [police department] carpet, you might want to budget at least ten grand,” Police Chief J.D. Huff joked.
Councilor Tom Limbaugh moved to approve the cleaning services with the stipulation that expenses for such are not to exceed $5,000, seconded by Councilor Kaci Peterson. The vote to approve was 4-0 in favor.
