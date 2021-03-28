PAYETTE — In 2020, the city of Payette joined a number of Idaho cities obtaining its employees’ health insurance and other benefits through the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority. Now that a year has passed, city officials have received a clean bill of health on its membership with the authority.
At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on March 15, councilors heard from Amy Manning, executive director, who summarized through Zoom the present condition of the partnership.
“I come on site to every agency or participate by zoom to meet with elected officials at least once a year to give you an update on the Trust and how it’s performing,” said Manning.
Following are excerpts from Manning’s report, with data finalized as of Sept. 30, 2020.
According to her, a total of 12 new government agencies including Payette signed on with the authority in 2020, with the number of beneficiaries up 41.9%. Several agencies were able to add dental and vision plans last year and offer plans with lower deductibles, according to Manning.
“That’s really one of the goals of the Trust is to be able to, by pooling together [resources] and by the stability we create, make it more affordable for our agencies to offer better benefits to their employees,” said Manning.
With these new partners, the authority saw its budget increase by 49% to a total of $19.08 million for fiscal year 2019-20.
In 2020, 19% of health insurance claims were for prescription pharmaceuticals. That percentage is expected to rise in 2021, while medical care claims are expected to shrink.
The authority maintains a five-year reserve against increased costs, fully-funded as required by Idaho law. Member costs increased by 1% from 2020 to 2021, which was held steady by a budget surplus of over $7.5 million within the authority which will pay for the difference in costs.
The average rate increase for Idahoans in the same period was just under 7%, according to the report.
“We have most of our [accounts] with Idaho Central Credit Union, but we do have 2 [certificates of deposit] at credit unions around the state,” said Manning, noting that the authority’s accounts yielded an interest increase of 14% in 2020 over what its portfolio earned of 2019.
As far as COVID-19 treatments go, the authority was the first Idaho company whose trustees voted to cover member costs 100% according to the report. This coverage remains in effect through Sept. 30.
The authority paid out on $800,000 in COVID-19 treatment claims in 2020, which were reimbursed in February by the state of Idaho using federal relief funds. To date in 2021, Manning said there have been an additional $250,000 in COVID-19 claims, which the authority will submit for reimbursement as relief funds become available.
“100% of our costs have been for suspected, and mild to moderate cases,” according to Manning’s report, which stated no members have been admitted to intensive care units. It stated that authority officials have calculated that 3% of members have had COVID-19 based on testing the authority provided and that no deaths have been experienced among its membership.
The authority also offered on-site wellness screenings for its membership, with 92 of agencies and 70% of members (688 total) participating.
The authority contracts with Blue Cross of Idaho but creates its own benefit packages to maximize offerings to employees instead of providing Blue Cross insurance directly.
Manning reminded city officials to build tolerance for cost increases into its annual budget plans, regardless of trustees’ efforts to minimize costs.
“You should plan on an 8-10% increase,” Manning advised. “We release the renewal the third week of June, so you will know early enough in your budgeting process. Our plan every year is to beat that inflationary rate, but we like to be prepared.
“I think we’re pretty happy with the stabilized rates that we’ve previously had,” said Mayor Jeff Williams of the plans.
Manning also reminded councilors that representatives are available 365 days a year to answer any questions members may have.
We can be reached any time,” she said.
The authority was established in 2011 “to combat the excessive annual rate increases delivered by the insurance industry,” according to its website. Membership is open to public agencies and their employees only.
Fruitland and New Plymouth city governments are also among the 79 partnering agencies providing employee benefits through the authority.
