FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on Oct. 24, the Fruitland City Council voted to support Garden City Mayor John Evans, incumbent Region 1 representative on the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program Board of Trustees, for a new term. The vote comes following receipt of a nomination form from the program, as noted in the meeting’s draft minutes.
In an email to the newspaper on Friday, Evans shared about how he first became involved with the board.
“I was appointed to complete the term of Mayor [Garret] Nancolas of Caldwell when he left office (chose not to run for re-election as Mayor) with one year left on his ICRMP term,” wrote Evans. “I am running to continue my service on the board. If there are no other nominees from region 1 my appointment to a full term will be confirmed.”
Nancolas served as mayor of Caldwell from 1998 to 2022.
Evans expressed that his job on the board is to represent the interests of region 1 cities, specifically helping cities’ officials avoid insurance claims.
“ICRMP is a member organization in which the cities, counties, school districts, highway districts and special purpose districts are all in an insurance pool. Our insurance premiums are impacted by the pool’s collective insurance claim experience, so the role of providing risk management training and consulting is a principal priority.”
When claims do come in, Evans said his work with the board and ICRMP staff is intended to ensure responsive and thorough service is rendered.
“ICRMP has an excellent track record of service and ensuring that the organization has the staff expertise and the organizational policies in place to maintain that mission of service is paramount.”
Councilor Kaci Peterson moved to nominate Evans, seconded by Councilor Ed Pierson. The motion carried unanimously, with a vote of 4-0.
Evans’ present term expires in January. Board members serve two-year terms.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.