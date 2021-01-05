NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night, New Plymouth City Council heard public comment from resident Rick Denson who said he has lived in the city for “over 20 years” and “loves living here.”
Denson started off his public comment to the council by saying that he “must have moved to the slum part of town.”
He referenced seeing multiple rusted out, unlicensed vehicles near and around his residence in addition to numerous feral cats roaming the neighborhood. Denson summed his observations up by saying he saw “junk, and I mean – junk!”
“It could be cleaned up a bit,” he continued, “It’s unnecessary to keep six dead vehicles behind your house.”
Councilor Eileen Balcer agreed with Denson, saying that this is a problem that is “happening all over town.”
“I’m glad you brought this up because it’s getting out of hand,” said Balcer.
Denson provided pictures to the council about the grievances in question, which New Plymouth City Clerk Danielle Painter said would need to be kept “for the record.”
Painter also explained to Denson how the ordinance violation process works in New Plymouth, saying that the violations are forwarded to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office and a certified letter is sent to the resident(s) in question requesting the problem be taken of.
She said that the resident receiving the letter has seven days to either comply with the official request or be served with an abatement notice.
Councilor Bill Warnke suggested that the complaints get forwarded “to the ordinance people” with Councilor Cora Kurth agreeing.
No formal council decision had to be made regarding this action as it is already under the authority of the city clerk to forward the complaints on to the sheriff’s office. Painter reminded everyone in attendance that the Payette County Sheriff’s Office is contracted with the City of New Plymouth and ordinance enforcement is part of the service agreement.
