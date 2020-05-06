FRUITLAND - At its regular meeting on April 27, the Fruitland City Council considered an application submitted by Chris Sarchiapone for a variance on an 18.35 acre commercial subdivision.
In his application, he sought variance for use of a cul-de-sac 1,060 feet in length and waiver of test well, curb, gutter and sidewalk requirements.
The Auto Drive Subdivision, with irrigation water rights, is located along the south side of Highway 30, east of Auto Drive and is in the city’s impact area, according to his application. The variance for the property, previously planned to be an auto dealership, was intended to allow more flexibility in future development to the east, while discouraging use by through traffic according to a letter to the Payette County Planning Commission by Leavitt Engineering.
The Idaho Transportation Department estimated the design and construction costs at $1.03 million.
In response to the application, City Administrator Rick Watkins wrote a letter to the city’s Planning Commission and City Council. In it, he explained several problems with the application, such as compliance with Title 10 of City Code, which states:
“Any nonconforming property, use or structure that lawfully existed prior to the effective date hereof, will be allowed to continue until they are removed, but not to encourage their continuation. It is further the intent of this chapter that nonconforming properties, uses or structures shall not expand or extend the nonconforming aspect of the property, use or structure unless approved subject to a conditional use permit. (1984 Code § 11-1-13).”
Watkins also cited the need for future utility corridors, especially domestic water looping to enhance fire flows as city water becomes available.
Councilor Ed Pierson made the motion to send an unfavorable recommendation to the county, with Councilor Stuart Grimes seconding. The vote was unanimous.
What’s next
The next regular meeting of the Fruitland City Council is on May 11 at Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Dr. For more information, visit www.fruitland.org or call (208) 452-4421.
