NEW PLYMOUTH — One of the new business items on the agenda for New Plymouth City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night was to reduce the size of the city’s planning and zoning committee from 7 members to 5.
In rezoning the amount of members for the committee, Councilor Tom Hoppell asked if the reasoning behind the reduction in members is due to not being able to secure interested persons in being on the committee.
Councilor Cora Kurth said that she thought it would be better if the committee was made up of fewer people because with “too many opinions” it becomes “hard to make decisions.”
Mayor Rick York agreed with Kurth’s sentiment and said that this would have been agenda item that was already visited by the council, however, the last meeting of the city council, which was held on January 19, did not have a quorum and so no decisions could be made on the topic during that meeting.
