PAYETTE — City officials throughout the state of Idaho are in a unique situation as they prepare to adopt tentative budgets for fiscal year 2022; They must plan around anticipated revenue without official numbers from the state, as such will not be made available to them until July 30.
“That’s thanks to our state leaders,” said Mayor Jeff Williams, referring to the passage of House Bill 389.
The Payette City Council adopted its tentative budget at its regular meeting on Monday. The council based its projected revenues and expenditures on those of fiscal year 2021 and actual expenditures form fiscal year 2020.
Following are the projected expenditures for fiscal year 2022, including use of foregone levying authority.
• Legislative and executive: $138,635
• Economic development: $27,000
• Administration: $416,077
• Police Department: $1,522,398
• Code enforcement: $60,988
• Fire Department: $795,822
• Street and park fund: $2,132,531
• Library fund: $361,454
• Liability insurance fund: $114,143
• Recreation fund: $455,382
• Airport fund: $339,970
• Sidewalk fund: $15,000
• Capital improvement fund: #90,000
• Sanitation fund: $441,140
• Water operations and rehab: $2,359,825
• Sewer operations and rehab: $3,292,893
• Revolving loan fund: $70,000
• Debt service fund: $61,699
• Project reserve: $2,782,889
For comparison, following are budgeted expenditures in fiscal year 2021.
• Legislative and executive: $290,338
• Economic development: $25,000
• Administration: $383,509
• Police Department: $1,405,038
• Code enforcement: $72,510
• Fire Department: $676,112
• Street and park fund: $1,143,889
• Library fund: $$331,853
• Liability insurance fund: $110,891
• Recreation fund: $404,536
• Airport fund: $109,825
• Capital improvement fund: $40,000
• Sanitation fund: $438,850
• Water operations and rehab: $1,948,797
• Sewer operations and rehab: $2,723,374
• Revolving loan fund: $65,000
• Debt service fund: $61,699
• Project reserve: $805,000
Property taxes budgeted in 2021 were $2,505,436 in Revenues for the city totaled $11,162,378 for 2021. The tentative budget is based on total anticipated revenues of $15,477,846, including $319,027 in foregone monies for the street and park fund.
The city spent a total of $7,299,264 in fiscal year 2020 and expects to have spent $11,162,378 this fiscal year.
Following is a sample of items brought up during the council’s budget discussion.
While not originally written into the proposed budget, the council sought to add a part-time grant writer to the budget to help fund projects within the city. City Clerk Mary Cordova said that while the position is not budgeted now, the potential for earnings would come as grant funds do
Councilor Mike Kee argued in favor of budgeting up to $10,000 to outsource this job, as he saw it unfair for a grant writer to work unpaid until they find grants.
A 7% increase in pay has been budgeted for city employees, as reported by Cordova. She said the increase in pay would help make the city competitive against neighboring cities in terms of hiring and retention of employees.
Councilor Daniel Lopez disputed this claim, stating he wishes to see a 10% increase for employees.
“We’re behind the curve,” he said.
Lopez also added that the $75,000 the city budgeted toward purchasing an additional fire truck seemed low. Cordova noted that to add more to this item would require use of additional foregone monies.
“We do need to shoot for a higher number than [$75,000], in order to gain any ground on it,” said Lopez.
According to Seattle, Washington-based WSRB, new fire trucks can range in price from $350,000 to $370,000 and ladder trucks can exceed $1 million, as of 2019.
Regarding American Rescue Plan Act funds, Cordova said that $50,000 was set aside for the downtown master plan, as well as funds for a new well, the Seventh Avenue North lift station project, and offsetting losses incurred at the Payette Public Pool due to its COVID-19 shutdown last year.
“We’ve actually allocated $300,000 for park improvements,” she added. “The plan is the improvement of gathering places.”
Cordova noted Kiwanis Park has several improvement projects planned, including replacement of playground equipment and public restrooms, and completion of the Kiwanis Youth Lodge project.
One sticking point for Councilor Craig Jensen was the River Street paving project, as several blocks near the Payette Greenbelt remains unpaved. Several blocks were paved in 2020.
Jensen suggested paving the remainder in two parts, but City Engineer Doug Argo argued that it would be more cost-effective to pave the remaining section all at the same time.
Kee moved to approve the tentative budget with an adjusted total of $15,662,846, seconded by Lopez. The roll call vote to approve was 6-0.
A public hearing will be held regarding the tentative budget as well as use of the city’s foregone levying authority for the fiscal period starting Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022. The hearing will be Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. at Payette City Hall.
According to Cordova, it has been at least five years since the city has used its foregone levying authority.
In neighboring Fruitland, city clerk Suzanne Pearcy confirmed that they too will have to pass a tentative budget without official totals, at its city council meeting on July 26.
“Agencies did not have enough time to get numbers to the cities before they needed them for their tentative budgets,” said Pearcy.
