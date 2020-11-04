NEW PLYMOUTH — The City Council of New Plymouth at its regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday night heard from Public Works Director Beau Ziemer about lawn mowers.
Ziemer said that he received three quotes for three different machines: John Deere, Bad Boy Mowers and X-Mark. He said that the X-Mark model is the same one used by the schools for their lawn mowing needs.
Ziemer said that the reason for needing a new lawn mower is due to the fact that the current mower the city has “is 9 years old” and in need of a replacement. He said that funds in the amount of $20,000 have been set aside to make equipment purchases such as this.
Ziemer said that he recommends the X-Mark, which costs $15,767.
The purchase was ultimately approved by the City Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.