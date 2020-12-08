NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 7, the City Council of New Plymouth discussed the annual tradition of giving away a ham or turkey to city staff for the upcoming holidays.
New Plymouth Mayor Rick York made mention of the fact that the city’s Planning and Zoning department has not traditionally been part of the recipients to receive and asked the Council whether they wanted to include Planning and Zoning.
In recent years, the holiday giveaways were offered to all personnel, full or part time, and the library board.
Councilor Eileen Balcer said that the Planning and Zoning staff does a lot for city.
“I think they should be included,” noted Balcer.
The Council unanimously agreed to include the city’s Planning and Zoning staff as recipients of the holiday ham or turkey giveaway, to which Mayor York thanked the Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.