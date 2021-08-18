PAYETTE — Ahead of the upcoming A&W Cruise Night on Sept. 10, the Payette Area Chamber of Commerce requested a small amount of financial assistance from the Payette City Council at its regular meeting Monday night. The chamber has taken over the task of organizing Cruise Night, as Jim Boyer, owner of the Payette A&W restaurant, is planning to retire this year.
Speaking before the council, executive director Tessa Kendall requested a cash donation of $500 to assist with cruise night operations.
“This is kind of like [what] we’ve done in the past,” said Mayor Jeff Williams.
Kendall pointed out that the aim of the chamber is not to necessarily earn money from cruise night, but to break even on running it.
“To be able to provide a community event with the businesses donating and having sponsors, and still be able to have a chamber” is Kendall’s aim, she told the council.
Williams said he supports this donation, as the event brings revenue to the city, through sales of goods.
Councilor Craig Jensen made the motion to approve the donation request, seconded by Councilor Mike Kee. However, Jensen mistakenly said $500,000, when he meant to say $500.
This was met with laughter by those present.
“You ought to run for Congress,” Councilor Ray Wickersham joked.
The roll call vote to approve was 4-0, with Wickersham abstaining from this vote due to being part of the chamber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.