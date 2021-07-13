PAYETTE — When tasked with figuring out the best course of action when an adult store owner in a neighboring city asked to set up in town, the Payette City Council determined it was out of their hands. At its regular meeting on July 6, the council took up discussion on Ordinance 1493, which would amend Payette City Code 5.36.160 on where adult stores can open up.
Presently, no such stores are allowed in ‘A’ or ‘B’ residential, ‘C’ commercial, ‘T’ trailer or as ‘F’ unclassified or in similar as zoning designations change. The ordinance would have stricken these commercial, trailer and unclassified zone restrictions from the list.
The ordinance stems from a request by a businessperson from a neighboring city requesting permission to open up shop in Payette, according to City Clerk Mary Cordova. The name of the individual making the request was not disclosed to the newspaper.
In weighing this measure, Councilor Daniel Lopez recalled a similar ordinance which passed in Nampa, which influenced his view on the matter.
“”My thought process is , if we’re going to make an ordinance, we should probably emulate an ordinance that already exists,” said Lopez. “If you read through some of the points in the ordinance that Nampa’s made … it limits the amount of them that can be adjacent to each other and it still allows for doing business.”
Lopez said he didn’t feel this ordinance went into enough detail to be effective. He added that he felt these stores being viewed as potentially detrimental to the community’s character was an “outdated” view.
The present restrictions were put into place in 2001 through the passage of Ordinance 1207.
Councilor Craig Jensen, however, said he was concerned about kids finding their way into these stores if the city allows for them to open near convenience stores.
“I just don’t think that’s the spot for it,” he said.
Police Chief John Plaza, while not expressing objection to these stores coming into Payette, echoed Jensen’s sentiment.
“I don’t necessarily support businesses like this, but I tend to agree with Daniel that I don’t want to limit businesses, just because I don’t like them,” said Plaza.
City Attorney Dan Chadwick noted that because city code allows these stores’ presence in industrial zones, it needs to tread lightly from here.
“The real issue is if you absolutely prohibited these types of businesses, you would be in trouble because you allow for them in an industrial area,” said Chadwick. “If you want to do something different, I would suggest that if you want to do a total rewrite of this ordinance, if that’s your goal and desire, do a total rewrite of it.
With that legal input in mind, Councilor Lori Steiniker recommended that the Planning and Zoning Commission should weigh in on the matter.
Steiniker moved to pass the ordinance, seconded by Councilor Craig Jensen. The roll call vote to pass the ordinance failed, with a vote of 0-6, which authorized Planning and Zoning to take up this matter for further consideration. City council aims to hold a public hearing, pending consideration of planning and zoning.
