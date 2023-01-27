FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Fruitland City Council reviewed a request from the Fruitland School District to reserve Fruitland City Park for its summer meals program. According to District Food Service Director Scherri Farley, school officials wish this summer to offer meals to children beginning July 1 and running through July 31.

“For the last 13 years Fruitland School Food Service has had the opportunity to use the Fruitland City Park, Gazebo 1, to serve summer meals,” wrote Farley in her request, dated Jan. 18. “Our families/children come to the park not only to have a meal, but also to get great exercise, eat with others, and to play and interact with others before and after our serving times.”



