FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Fruitland City Council reviewed a request from the Fruitland School District to reserve Fruitland City Park for its summer meals program. According to District Food Service Director Scherri Farley, school officials wish this summer to offer meals to children beginning July 1 and running through July 31.
“For the last 13 years Fruitland School Food Service has had the opportunity to use the Fruitland City Park, Gazebo 1, to serve summer meals,” wrote Farley in her request, dated Jan. 18. “Our families/children come to the park not only to have a meal, but also to get great exercise, eat with others, and to play and interact with others before and after our serving times.”
To allow parents, grandparents and other caregivers to participate in the program, the district offers lunch to adults for a cost. According to Farley, the program serves an average of 100 meals daily, with 3,695 such meals served in summer 2022.
“A lot of daycares take their kids down there for lunch,” noted City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy.
Public Works Director Jerry Campbell said the district has consistently worked to maintain the gazebo clean after using it.
“They’ve been doing a good job cleaning stuff up, so it’s working just fine,” he said.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the district’s request., seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried with a voice vote of 3-0. Councilor Kari Peterson was absent.
For more information about the summer meals program, phone the district at (208) 452-3595.
