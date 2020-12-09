PAYETTE — During its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette City Council reviewed and approved its meeting calendar for 2021.

“We always do this [at] this time of the year, everybody knows when meet the first and third Monday but when the Monday [falls] on a holiday it has to be adjusted,” said Mayor Jeff Williams. 

The council meets at 7 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month, except when preempted by a federal holiday in which case it is held the next day (Tuesday) instead. 

Following is the proposed calendar, with asterisks (*) noting which meetings will be held on Tuesdays.

• Jan. 4 and 19*

• Feb. 1 and 16*

• March 1 and 15

• April 5 and 19

• May 3 and 17

• June 7 and 21

• July 6* and 19

• Aug. 2 and 16

• Sept. 7* and 20

• Oct. 4 and 18

• Nov. 1 and 15

* Dec. 16 and 20

Councilor Ray Wickersham made the motion to approve the calendar. A voice vote to approve was unanimous.

