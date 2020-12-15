PAYETTE — As new construction projects pop up around Payette — which this year have included a new car wash, Westside Elementary School renovations and new housing on the northern end of town — the Payette City Council found itself tasked with building on the rules that guide such work at its Dec. 7 meeting.
On the agenda for this meeting was Ordinance No. 1485, which amends Payette City Code Chapter 15.04 by adapting the 2018 edition of the International Building Code, the 2020 Idaho Residential Code, the 2020 Idaho Energy Conservation Code and the existing international building code adopted by the Idaho Building Code Board.
“It’s my understanding that this is the first time … that Idaho has its own building code,” Mayor Jeff Williams noted. “It always just adopted the International Building Code.”
City Attorney Dan Chadwick noted the new code requires municipalities to adopt what the Building Code Board puts forward.
“You just adopt it as directed and the building code is set at the state level,” said Chadwick.
No public hearing was required nor held for this ordinance, as a result. Chadwick noted the option to have a public hearing exists, nonetheless.
Councilor Daniel Lopez made the motion to pass the ordinance on its first reading. A roll call vote to approve was unanimous.
A comment request to City Clerk Mary Cordova was unreturned as of press time.
