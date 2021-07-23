PAYETTE — A request to annex property into city limits saw a streamlined approval at Monday’s regular meeting of the Payette City Council. The request, made by New Plymouth-based RCG, Inc., was the subject of a public hearing at the council’s regular meeting on Monday.
Bob Goodwin, president of RCG, was present during the hearing, who told the council about his company’s plans for their subdivision project.
The 8.6 acre property is adjacent to the Pilots Landing subdivision, on the west side of Shelley Drive and north of Seventh Avenue North. Goodwin proposed zoning a .1 acre portion the property for ‘A’ residential within the city as part of phase one of the project, with the rest zoned as ‘B’ residential for phase two.
“It gives us a little fluctuation on the size of the lots; [We’re] in the process right now of drafting the preliminary plat in those lots, which range from 6000 to right at 8500 [square feet],” said Goodwin.
No verbal testimony from the public, for or against the project, was received. However, written testimony found in the agenda for this meeting included opposition by Payette resident Steven Souza, who said the project could cause more traffic thank roads can presently handle.
“That section of road leading into Two Rivers Estates is in such bad condition with [heavy] traffic added will cause extensive deteriorization to roadway, not to mention massive traffic for a long time” he wrote. “That roadway must be improved before developers get my vote to go.”
To approve the project, the council introduced Ordinance 1494, pursuant to Idaho Code 50-222 and 67-6525
Councilor Craig Jensen moved to approve the ordinance, seconded by Councilor Daniel Lopez.
Councilors Mike Kee and Lori Steiniker expressed that they received notices from the city that stated their addresses meant they had potential for conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, however, expressed that he saw no conflict and affirmed that their votes remain valid for this motion.
The roll call vote to approve was unanimous, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.