BOISE — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court District

of Idaho will welcome 59 U.S. citizenship candidates to be naturalized in three ceremonies outside the courthouse Friday. Judge Candy Dale will preside over the ceremony, and the courtroom deputy will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

The citizenship candidates originate from 24 countries: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Burundi, Congo (Kinshasa), Croatia, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Thailand and Vietnam.

They live in American Falls, Boise, Buhl, Caldwell, Eagle, Emmett, Fruitland, Meridian, Nampa, Rupert and Twin Falls.

USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.

USCIS naturalized approximately 625,000 people in fiscal year 2020. Many of them applied

using USCIS online tools. More than seven million people have applied online for immigration benefits. To file online, individuals must first create a USCIS online account at myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov.

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 13, 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: James A. McClure Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 550 W. Fort St.

Boise, ID 83724

For more information on USCIS and its programs, visit uscis.gov.

