BOISE — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court District
of Idaho will welcome 59 U.S. citizenship candidates to be naturalized in three ceremonies outside the courthouse Friday. Judge Candy Dale will preside over the ceremony, and the courtroom deputy will administer the Oath of Allegiance.
The citizenship candidates originate from 24 countries: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Burundi, Congo (Kinshasa), Croatia, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Thailand and Vietnam.
They live in American Falls, Boise, Buhl, Caldwell, Eagle, Emmett, Fruitland, Meridian, Nampa, Rupert and Twin Falls.
USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.
USCIS naturalized approximately 625,000 people in fiscal year 2020. Many of them applied
using USCIS online tools. More than seven million people have applied online for immigration benefits. To file online, individuals must first create a USCIS online account at myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov.
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 13, 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: James A. McClure Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 550 W. Fort St.
Boise, ID 83724
For more information on USCIS and its programs, visit uscis.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.