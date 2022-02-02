FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on Jan. 24, the Fruitland City Council approved a request by Fire Chief Jerry Campbell to determine items to donate to the Firth Volunteer Fire Department. The department’s station caught fire on Jan. 10, destroying the station and the department’s firefighting equipment.
City Administrator Stuart Grimes detailed the list of items to be donated to Firth, in an email Monday.
“Our Fire Chief, Jerry Campbell, got approval from the City Council to donate some old SCBA’s [self-contained breathing apparatuses], turnouts, and a hydraulic Jaws of Life tool that our fire department doesn’t use anymore,” wrote Grimes. “Chief Campbell reached out to see if the Firth Fire Department was in need of any of that equipment to get them by until their insurance can replace what they lost.”
As observed by Grimes, Campbell and his team are not alone in wanting to help Firth’s team get back on their feet.
“Emergency responders are a very tight knit group and are always quick to step in when another agency is in need. Firth Fire suffered a catastrophic loss and the City of Fruitland, as well as countless other fire departments were eager to help in any way possible.”
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the request, seconded by Councilor Kari Peterson. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
Among other donations received from agencies located around the state, the Boise Fire Department donated a fully-equipped fire truck which it originally intended to auction according to a Jan. 18 story by KTVB.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.