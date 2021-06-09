BOISE — The Idaho Innocence Project at Boise State University and volunteer attorneys from Stoel Rives secured on Tuesday a certificate of innocence for Charles Fain, a man who spent 18 years on Idaho’s Death Row.
IIP Legal Director Robin Long, working with Wendy Olson and Andrea S. Carone from Stoel Rives, stipulated to the agreement with the Idaho Attorney General’s office before the honorable Jason D. Scott. The stipulation also includes financial compensation based on the wrongful conviction compensation act signed into law this year.
Fain was wrongfully convicted of the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Nampa in 1982. He was freed in 2001 when DNA from hair evidence excluded him, but the type of DNA analysis available in 2000, mitochondrial, did not supply a complete profile of the perpetrator. The Idaho Innocence Project worked with the Canyon County Sheriff’s office to exclude many potential DNA matches from alternate suspects in the last decade.
In 2019, IIP Director Greg Hampikian suggested a new technique used on ancient DNA developed by his colleague Dr. Ed Green at UC Santa Cruz. That technique provided Forensic Genealogy data that investigators used to identify a new suspect who matched the DNA. On May 4, 2020, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue announced that the county has charged David Dalrymple in the 1982 murder.
“Charles Fain is decent man who began a terrible nightmare almost 40 years ago. The people of Idaho have declared him innocent today,” said Hampikian.
