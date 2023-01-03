PAYETTE — As city officials continue to plan for ongoing replacement of Payette’s aging water and sewer infrastructure, City Engineer Doug Argo is keeping them apprised of items which need to be added or changed along the way. The latest example of this is in a change order for the city’s Fifth Avenue North water line project, which he presented to the Payette City Council during its regular meeting on Dec. 19.
The project is being completed by Warrington Construction of Ontario.
“The reason for this Change Order is to add replacement or modification of four services along the project,” wrote Argo in a technical memorandum dated Dec. 1.
Argo noted that while the new water line crosses an already-developed area of Payette, it presented a chance to clean up the layout of existing connections there.
“Since all existing lots were served, no service connections were planned. However, some services for midblock users cross adjacent properties or come down the street for a long distance prior to reaching the house location.”
In the memo, Argo cited Councilor Ray Wickersham as having pointed out that a service line to one house passes underneath another before getting to that one.
“We reviewed this issue with [Water Supervisor] Jacob Hust,” he added. “He field-checked the information and confirmed Councilor Wickersham’s concerns. He also found three other instances where the services should be moved.”
With that move, new meter pits will be needed as meters are moved from their old locations to the new ones. One location’s service line includes a “very long service line” which will be connected to a new meter under this change order. The old service will be shutoff and abandoned, according to the memo.
The cost for the change order is $10,700. Added to the existing contract work, the project has a new contract price of $160,377.
Argo noted that homeowners who are offered the chance to connect to the new line are under no obligation to accept, but may opt to do so during the course of the project. He noted that such costs can range from $3,000 to $4,000.
Councilor Mike Kee moved to approve the change order. The motion carried with a unanimous roll call vote of 6-0.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
