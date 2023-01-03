PAYETTE — As city officials continue to plan for ongoing replacement of Payette’s aging water and sewer infrastructure, City Engineer Doug Argo is keeping them apprised of items which need to be added or changed along the way. The latest example of this is in a change order for the city’s Fifth Avenue North water line project, which he presented to the Payette City Council during its regular meeting on Dec. 19.

The project is being completed by Warrington Construction of Ontario.



