FRUITLAND — COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on community event schedules, with the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce having to cancel two well-known events: Apple Jam and Fruitland Family Fun Day.
In an email to Chamber members on Sept. 14, Executive Director Krista King lamented having to cancel these events while seeking support for a means of filling the gap those events left. King presented the idea to the Chamber Board of Directors who worked to help finalize details.
“These events provided funds for our Chamber to support our local businesses and the community,” wrote King. “We have decided to do a fundraiser raffle to help replace some of those funds and to also help ‘boost’ our local businesses by raffling off several amazing items to help them.”
King is presently seeking donations for the Chamber’s ‘Boost a Business’ raffle, offering exposure to local businesses as may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raffle prizes include gift certificates to Big Sky Sportswear and The Biz Zone, as well as opportunities to make presentations at a future monthly Chamber luncheon and a free sustaining Chamber membership.
“We know this year has been a little rough for everyone and we appreciate anything your might want to offer to help our local businesses,” added King. “Even if it’s just purchasing raffle tickets once they go live.”
While this year’s events are out of the question, King said next year’s events should make up for it.
“We plan to make them just as successful as they have been in previous years, if not more so once we are done with the Covid restrictions. We will take extra precautions with events like putting in hand washing/sanitizing stations at the events.”
The raffle will go live at fruitlandchamberidaho.org on Sept. 21. To learn more about the raffle or donate prizes, contact the Chamber at (208) 230-7161 or email info@fruitlandchamberidaho.org.
