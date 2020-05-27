FRUITLAND - After having retreated to the Internet to conduct its monthly networking luncheons in light of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting a Network Luncheon in the Park on June 17.

Executive Director Krista King shared her excitement for the upcoming event in an email to Chamber members on May 21:

“It feels like forever that we have gotten to see everyone and this will give us a chance to reconnect finally!” 

For this first time getting back together, King announced that the luncheon will be a casual networking event, featuring the members themselves and allowing them to showcase their wares and services.

“During the luncheon each table/booth will get time to present their business to everyone attending,” said King.

Boxed lunches will be made available from a local restaurant for the event, with seating set up to ensure adequate space for the event.

The format will be as follows:

• 11 a.m.: table/booth set up (for those that want to have one);

• 11:30 a.m.: open networking;

• noon to 1 p.m.: lunch-announcements from the Chamber, member introductions and table/booth presentations; and

• 1 to 1:30 p.m.: open networking.

