FRUITLAND - After having retreated to the Internet to conduct its monthly networking luncheons in light of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting a Network Luncheon in the Park on June 17.
Executive Director Krista King shared her excitement for the upcoming event in an email to Chamber members on May 21:
“It feels like forever that we have gotten to see everyone and this will give us a chance to reconnect finally!”
For this first time getting back together, King announced that the luncheon will be a casual networking event, featuring the members themselves and allowing them to showcase their wares and services.
“During the luncheon each table/booth will get time to present their business to everyone attending,” said King.
Boxed lunches will be made available from a local restaurant for the event, with seating set up to ensure adequate space for the event.
The format will be as follows:
• 11 a.m.: table/booth set up (for those that want to have one);
• 11:30 a.m.: open networking;
• noon to 1 p.m.: lunch-announcements from the Chamber, member introductions and table/booth presentations; and
• 1 to 1:30 p.m.: open networking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.