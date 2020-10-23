FRUITLAND — As the nation casts its ballots for the 2020 General Election, the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for an election of its own. The chamber will hold its 2020 annual meeting and chamber board election during its monthly luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at noon, at Doug’s Playroom in downtown Fruitland.

Chamber members are invited to vote in the board election during this meeting, according to Executive Director Krista King.

“At this meeting election there will be four positions we are voting on,” wrote  King in an Oct. 20 email. “Three Board Members are running for re-election and one Board Member is not re-running. Election will be based on the highest number of votes received and each Chamber Member may cast one vote per open position.”

Following are the three candidates brought forward by the Chamber Board Nominating Committee for re-election.

• Annie Knudsen, The Prescription Pad;

• Kylie Lax, Saint Alphonsus;

• Stacia Jones Harris, Swire Coca-Cola

“In addition to candidates recommended by the Nominating Committee any member in good standing may be nominated by a petition bearing the signatures of five members in good standing of the corporation,” King added.

