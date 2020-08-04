PAYETTE COUNTY — In July, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that census takers would begin following up with households which have not yet submitted responses to the 2020 Census.
In a July 30 email by Census Bureau Media Specialist Misty Slater, census takers began following up with such households in Idaho on July 16. She said the response rate in the state of Idaho is at 67.3%, tied with Ohio and Utah, with 530,000 households having sent in their responses.
In an email the same day, Slater reminded the public of precautions taken due to novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“Census takers will follow local public health guidelines when they visit,” she said, adding that they “will be wearing masks [and] must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.”
Slater pointed out that census takers are hired from and work in their local communities, all speak English and many are bilingual.
“If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language,” she added.
Census takers will drop off a notice of their visit with information on how to respond by mail, internet or phone, in case nobody is home. Slater said households are encouraged to cooperate and ensure that all who were living in their household as of April 1 are counted.
“Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge,” said Slater. “To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.”
Idahoans wishing to verify a census taker visiting their household may call the Los Angeles Regional Census Center at (213) 314-6500.
