BOISE — The Idaho Office of Drug Policy (ODP), has kicked off an Idaho Family Dinner Night campaign to encourage families across the state to make and enjoy a meal together today, Sept. 22.
According to the Center on Addiction, teens who have frequent family dinners are more likely to have high-quality relationships with their parents, and teens with high-quality family relationships are much less likely to use alcohol, marijuana, and tobacco. Frequent family dinners are also linked to positive benefits for youth, such as, decreased stress, higher self-esteem, and increased academic achievement in school.
To help parents celebrate, ODP is offering a free printable Idaho Family Dinner Recipe Guide with conversation starters, fun activities, and simple, budget-friendly meal ideas. We have partnered with the Idaho Foodbank and other community organizations, including ODP grantees, to distribute over 15,000 hard copy Recipe Guides across the state.
Additionally, ODP has partnered with The Family Dinner Project - a national nonprofit initiative that champions family dinner as an opportunity for family members to connect about things that matter - and is encouraging Idaho parents to sign up for The Family Dinner Project’s free online program, ‘Food, Fun, and Conversation: 4 Weeks to Better Family Dinners,’ for tools and resources to help make family dinners a household staple in just four weeks.
ODP encourages participating families to share their family dinner photos on social media with the hashtag #IdahoFamily
DinnerNight.
Considering the benefits of regular family meals, ODP Administrator Melinda Smyser reminds us,
“While we’re celebrating Idaho Family Dinner Night on Sept. 22 this year, any night can be family dinner night.”
For more information about Idaho Family Dinner Night, download the Recipe Guide, and learn how to become a family dinner pro in three easy steps, visit https://odp.idaho.gov/family-dinner-night/.
We look forward to seeing your family photos!
