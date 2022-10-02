FRUITLAND — Cathy Yasuda’s is known across the Western Treasure Valley for running to and from various philanthropic events. At the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Sept. 26, she stopped by to encourage city officials to run for the hills and bring some extra supports with them.
As Yasuda prepares for the upcoming 5K Run for the Hills half-marathon on Oct. 15, she and her fellow planning helpers are finding that they can’t do this alone this year. During the council meeting, she and Sandy Shelton, executive director of Malheur Council on Aging, pled their case for the city’s help in providing safety systems for the event.
The request also includes having an ambulance stationed at the event.
“Several months ago, we came to the city council to ask permission if we could use the Fruitland City Park for the start and the finish of the race,” said Yasuda. “Much has been done since then, but we have found out that there’s a lot of work in putting together this kind of event.”
She brought up a conversation she and her team have had with City Administrator Stuart Grimes and Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff, in which they advised her on routes and equipment such as traffic cones. Her request includes borrowing cones and preparing signage, and use of a sound system from city staff.
“We [wish to] let you know how grateful we are for your support in putting on this event. Even though Four Rivers Healthy Community is putting this on, we are actually kind of an area-wide organization that benefits all of us.”
Love, Inc. organized the event prior to 2020, when it was suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an event flyer.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the request, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
