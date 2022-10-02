FRUITLAND — Cathy Yasuda’s is known across the Western Treasure Valley for running to and from various philanthropic events. At the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Sept. 26, she stopped by to encourage city officials to run for the hills and bring some extra supports with them.

As Yasuda prepares for the upcoming 5K Run for the Hills half-marathon on Oct. 15, she and her fellow planning helpers are finding that they can’t do this alone this year. During the council meeting, she and Sandy Shelton, executive director of Malheur Council on Aging, pled their case for the city’s help in providing safety systems for the event.



