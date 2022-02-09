PAYETTE COUNTY — Idaho’s public health officials continue to ask the public’s cooperation in curbing the spread of COVID-19, as cases have declined from a Jan. 19 high of 4,537 cases to a Feb. 7 count of 1,986.
In a news briefing by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Tuesday, director Dave Jeppesen said that while this decline is welcome, the public is not yet in the clear.
“The number of new COVID cases remains very high, and the number of COVID patients hospitalized continues to also be very high” said Jeppesen. “I know that all of us, including me, wish that this pandemic was over, however the pandemic is not finished with us yet. And our dedicated health care workers need our help, particularly while we are in Crisis Standards of Care.”
Jeppesen reminds the public to seek vaccination or booster doses if they have not yet done so.
“It’s the best way we have to turn the tide with COVID-19. In particular, a booster shot is key,” he added. “The other way we can stay healthy and help our health care workers is to wear a mask in our indoor public areas.”
He cited research conducted between February and December in 2021 by the Centers for Disease Control, which noted that while cloth masks reduce the risk of infection by up to 56%, surgical masks reduce this risk by up to 66% and respirator masks (N95 and KN95) do so by up to 83%.
State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn cited another Centers for Disease Control report, which indicates that Idaho ranks 42nd for its vaccination rate, for a total of 76% of adults in Idaho vaccinated compared to 88% nationally. She said the present rates leave Idahoans vulnerable to future outbreaks.
“Omicron is still circulating here in Idaho,” said Hahn. “There are still people … getting hospitalized and deaths that we are having reported to us every day.”
According to state vaccination data, 12,00 doses were administered the week beginning Jan. 30. Doses administered peaked on Nov. 28, 2021, with 51,000 shots given out.
While admitting a pessimistic point of view, Hahn urged the public to get vaccinated or boosted. She noted that “long COVID” symptoms continue to be reported, as well as diagnoses of diabetes.
“We don’t know if future variants are on the rise,” she said. “Remember, a year ago we were starting to see declines … I think we all heaved a big sigh of relief and thought that the worst was behind us. And of course that didn’t turn out to be the case at all, unfortunately, with delta and then later omicron hitting us.”
Despite declines in case counts, Jeppesen remains concerned about the state’s hospitals. However, he noted, no additional requests for Crisis Standards have been received from health districts outside of southern Idaho.
Crisis Standards remain in effect for Southwest District Health, Central District Health and South Central District Health, due to ongoing staffing and blood supply issues in hospitals in these districts.
“However, if you need health care, you should seek health cares services in the usual way,” said Jeppesen.
Noteworthy is that European Union regulators have warned against frequent boosters, as they could adversely affect immune response. This is according to a Jan. 11 report by Irina Anghel of Bloomberg News.
