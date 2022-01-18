PAYETTE — It’s a new year, but there are still plenty of old challenges to face. That’s what Payette School District Superintendent Robin Gilbert relayed to the district’s Board of Trustees during its regular meeting on Jan. 10.
While the district faces its challenges, it has also seen good progress, she said. Following are examples of matters discussed during Gilbert’s report to the board.
COVID update
In her report, Gilbert talked about recent increases in exposure to COVID-19, which has seen her inbox flooded with questions about how to respond to such exposures.
“I am working to gain current data from [Southwest District Health] to help inform practices,” wrote Gilbert. “We are following the CDC guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.”
As outlined in the report, present guidelines are as follows:
• Vaccinated staff may continue working if symptom-free, but need to wear a mask in congregate areas, test 2-5 days after last known exposure and keep an eye out for symptoms.
• Unvaccinated need to quarantine for five days, isolate or wear a mask. They should check for symptoms for 10 days, but may come back after five if none appear in that time. Testing on day five is recommended with or without symptoms.
Facilities update
Attendees of the Payette High School Class of 2021 commencement ceremony may remember the frequent technical difficulties school officials experienced in operating the dome’s audio system. As pointed out by Gilbert, the affected system was replaced with a new system during Christmas break.
According to Trustee Candita Strong, that’s not the only thing students have been praising at the dome.
“People at the high school have noticed a tremendous difference in, one, the temperature in the gym, and two, the lights and the sound system. Thank you,” said Strong during the meeting. “Now I think the only thing left on my agenda is the scoreboard for baseball season.”
“It truly came to a head when we moved graduation indoors, and it [the audio system] failed,” Gilbert acknowledged.
Nepris Career Exploration Grant
Gilbert wrote about submitting a grant application for access to the Nepris Career Exploration Program, for use by Payette High students.
“This grant is sponsored by the State Board of Education, Workforce Development Council, Idaho Business for Education and the Idaho Technology Council,” she wrote. “If received, our teachers and students would have access to a wealth of resources for career exploration through virtual events, industry chats, software to compare and explore careers and more.”
Summer school
According to Gilbert, Teaching for America is preparing its summer professional training in Idaho for Corps Team members ages 20-25.
“They are considering a partnership of resources and activities with Payette, that will have a positive impact on the learning of our students, as well as possibilities of [professional development] for our staff,” she wrote.
She went on to say district teachers would be teachers of record to mentor new staff as they come aboard.
“The goal is to serve at least 100 students, and set up collaboration with Boys & Girls Club, [Treasure Valley Community College], area housing and business.
Student information
The district presently uses a student information system known as “Tyler.” Gilbert talked about the district’s early growing pains when it first began using Tyler five years ago.
“We switched to Tyler in 2017 and were quite frustrated with the reports and data extraction inaccuracies,” she wrote. “The technology committee investigated possibilities to change. We first worked to transition teachers to learning management system called Canvas, so that a change [from Tyler] would have less impact on our teaching staff.”
Last spring, the district experimented with PowerSchool to replace Tyler. Officials hoped to transition to PowerSchool last August.
“Unfortunately, our support from PowerSchool continues to decline. Other districts who converted this fall, Parma and Council, report very frustrating results.”
Gilbert also reported that a district investigation found that PowerSchool officials sold Payette officials the wrong implementation package.
“Small rural districts require greater support due to small technology departments. To compound the issues, we have replaced our data support person three times since the start of the project.”
In the end, Gilbert said, the district canceled its contract with PowerSchool and instead worked to train staff further with Tyler to improve outcomes. She also noted Tyler is now able to link directly to Canvas software, thus reaffirming the decision to stick with the Tyler system was the right one.
