BOISE — On Wednesday, April 21, Evaleen Keim, also known as Evaleen Grimes, pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in violation of Idaho Code 41-293(1)(c).
Grimes was approved for a substantial long-term disability through October 18, 2017, after encountering injuries from getting bucked off a horse. When Grimes returned to work on May 30, 2017, she failed to inform the insurance company providing her disability coverage from the accident.
The insurance company asked Grimes on two separate occasions if she was working, and she stated she was not working both times. Grimes case was referred to the Investigations Unit at the Idaho Department of Insurance and consequently admitted to department investigators that she lied about going back to work in order to continue getting disability checks to cover financial needs. On Feb. 20, Grimes appeared before Judge C. Nye in Canyon County and pleaded guilty.
“Unfortunately, insurance fraud is never a victimless crime and the outcome is the increase of insurance premiums for hard-working Idahoans,” said Director Dean Cameron. “I appreciate the hard work of our Investigations Division for holding this individual’s actions accountable.”
District Judge C. Nye of Canyon County ordered Keim to pay courts costs plus restitution in the amount of $413.25 to the Department of Indurance for investigative costs. She is also on a payment plan for restitution owed to the insurance company.
Judge Nye imposed 180 days of jail time with 170 days suspended. He also withheld judgement and placed Keim on probation for one year. The remaining 10 days of jail time can be fulfilled by completing 40 hours of community service.
The Office of the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted this case.
